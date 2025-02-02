Elon Musk claimed that DOGE had been putting so much effort into finding the waste of money by the tax-payers of the United States. He said, "DOGE is working 120 hour a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast." This was a response to a user who said that the Department of Government Efficiency was finding massive waste, fraud and abuse of the tax dollars of the US citizens. He said that decades of gifting and stealing were coming to an end. Donald Trump Now Has 100 Million Followers on X Account, Becomes 8th Most Followed Individual on Elon Musk’s Platform.

Elon Musk Claimed DOGE Had Been Working 120 Hours a Week

DOGE is working 120 hour a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast. https://t.co/dXtrL5rj1K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

