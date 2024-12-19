US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday, December 19, that Congress should eliminate the debt ceiling, calling it the "smartest thing" the Congress could do, according to a report. In a phone interview with NBC News, Donald Trump expressed full support for removing the debt ceiling altogether. His comments came a day after he voiced his opposition to a deal reached by congressional lawmakers aimed at funding the government and avoiding a shutdown. Donald Trump Named Time Magazine's Person of Year, Rings New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell.

BREAKING: President-elect Trump says Congress should get rid of the debt ceiling: "I would support that entirely,” he tells NBC News — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 19, 2024

BREAKING: Trump calls for abolishing the debt ceiling — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 19, 2024

