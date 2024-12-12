US President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today, December 12. After ringing the bell, Trump also signed the NYSE guest book. He became the first President to do so since former President Ronald Reagan. Earlier in the day, Donald Trump was chosen as TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for the 24th year of the 21st century. TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2024 Title Goes to US President-Elect Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Rings Opening Bell at NY Stock Exchange

WATCH: U.S. President-elect Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange pic.twitter.com/qw3jIfmucS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 12, 2024

Trump Signs NYSE Guest Book

JUST IN - Trump signs the NYSE guest book. Trump will be the first President to ring the bell since Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/amGXOpTP88 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 12, 2024

