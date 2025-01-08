In a startling move on January 8, President-elect Donald Trump shared two maps depicting Canada as part of the United States on Truth Social. One of the images featured a US flag overlay with the caption, “Oh Canada!” The maps were posted just a day after a controversial news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where Trump hinted at potential military and economic actions to gain control of key territories like the Panama Canal, Greenland, and even Canada. Donald Trump Says Gulf of Mexico Will Be Changed to 'Gulf of America', Video Goes Viral.

Trump Shares Map Absorbing Canada into US

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 "OH CANADA!" TRUMP MAPS OUT 51-STATE STRATEGY Trump shares U.S. flag overlay of Canada after floating merger talks. Apparently, making America great again means making it bigger too. Posts hint at major territorial expansion plans, from renaming Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf… https://t.co/TFRmprFnCS pic.twitter.com/64PpZkyXE5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 8, 2025

"Oh Canada!" Trump Sparks Controversy with Bold Map Post

BREAKING: Trump shares another map with Canada as part of the United States pic.twitter.com/C4GP7OOjmj — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 8, 2025

