President Donald Trump declared an end to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies across the federal government, private sector, and military during his speech to Congress. “Our country will be woke no longer,” Trump said, emphasising that hiring and promotions should be based on skill and competence, not race or gender. He credited the Supreme Court for enabling these changes, calling its decision “brave and very powerful.” Trump stated that professionals, including doctors and air traffic controllers, should be chosen on merit alone. His remarks drew both applause and criticism amid ongoing debates over DEI policies in the US. Donald Trump’s Speech to Congress: Democratic Congressman Al Green Removed From House of Representatives Chamber for Heckling US President During His Address (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Speech to Congress

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "We have ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire Federal Government and indeed the private sector and our military. Our country will be woke no longer. We believe that whether you are a… pic.twitter.com/oe7khpEOFU — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

