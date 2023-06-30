French President Emmanuel Macron has urged parents to keep their kids at home to curb the violent protests. Blaming social media for France unrest, Macron has asked to remove the 'most sensitive' rioting content. Following a second emergency gathering with high-ranking ministers, President Macron declared on Friday that social media platforms are exerting a significant influence in the propagation of the turmoil sparked by the tragic police shooting of a 17-year-old. France Riots: 13 Buses Set on Fire in Aubervilliers During Violent Protest Over Killing of Teenager by Police in Nanterre, Videos of Arson Go Viral.

Emmanuel Macron Blames Social Media:

JUST IN - France president Macron asks social media to remove 'most sensitive' rioting content — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 30, 2023

France Riots:

BREAKING: Macron announces more police will be deployed to control riots, calls on parents to prevent their children from participating and says video games have 'intoxicated' the rioters — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

