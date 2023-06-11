In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, a fuel tanker exploded on a Philadelphia highway in Pennsylvania. A video of the fuel tanker exploding and causing an entire overpass to collapse has gone viral on social media. Multiple videos going viral on the internet showed the section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsing after a tanker truck underneath exploded after catching fire. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Fuel Tanker Explodes After Colliding With Car on Connecticut Bridge, Video Shows Black Smoke Billowing From Remnants of Truck.

Fuel Tanker Explodes on Philadelphia Highway

BREAKING: Fuel tanker explodes on Philadelphia highway, causing an entire overpass to collapse. pic.twitter.com/iwRVgxJZ41 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 11, 2023

Section of I-95 in Philadelphia Collapses

JUST IN: Section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapses after tanker truck underneath it catches fire pic.twitter.com/k07yM3Gv8H — BNO News (@BNONews) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)