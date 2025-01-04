In a major legal update, a New York judge has announced that President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on January 10 in the hush money case that has captivated public attention. Despite this development, the judge confirmed that Trump will not face a prison sentence in connection with the charges. The case revolves around alleged payments made during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, reportedly aimed at silencing individuals with personal claims against him. Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment made to Porn star Stormy Daniels. Hush Money Case: New York Judge Rejects Bid By US President-Elect Donald Trump To Dismiss Conviction Based on Presidential Immunity.

Judge Rules No Prison Sentence for President-elect Trump

JUST IN: NY judge says that President-elect Trump will not be sentenced to prison in hush money case — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 3, 2025

