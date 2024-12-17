A New York judge rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his conviction for covering up hush money payments to a porn star, citing presidential immunity, local media reported Monday. Judge Juan Merchan ruled that immunity protections for official acts, as established by the Supreme Court, do not apply to Trump’s case since the charges involve “unofficial conduct,” according to reports. This decision keeps Trump’s felony conviction intact as he awaits appeal, potentially making him the first US president to enter the White House with a criminal record. The case stems from payments made to a porn star during the 2016 election to secure her silence. Sentencing has been indefinitely postponed following Trump’s November 5 election victory. His legal team argued immunity protections but failed to convince the court. Hush Money Case: Judge Delays Donald Trump's Sentencing Until After US Presidential Election in November.

Judge Rejects Trump’s Bid to Dismiss Conviction in Hush Money Case

A New York judge rejects President-elect Donald Trump’s bid to have his hush money conviction dismissed because of Supreme Court immunity ruling, reports AP — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

