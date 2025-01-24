The White House announced the start of large-scale deportations of illegal immigrants from the United States. Photos shared on social media showed detainees boarding military aircraft. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump is sending a strong message: “If you illegally enter the United States, you will face severe consequences.” On Thursday, 538 illegal immigrants were arrested, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors. Leavitt described the operation as the largest deportation effort in US history, saying that the administration is delivering on its promises. Hundreds of migrants have already been flown out of the country. US To Have Only 2 Genders, Male and Female, Says President Donald Trump While Addressing World Economic Forum.

US Begins Massive Deportation Flights Under Trump Administration

Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences. pic.twitter.com/CTlG8MRcY1 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 24, 2025

