An Indian student, who had sustained bullet injuries while trying to escape Kyiv in a taxi on February 27, has been successfully evacuated from conflict-hit Ukraine. Harjot Singh (31) Monday crossed Ukraine’s border and entered neighbouring Poland. He was successfully transferred over more than 700km in the face of war zone constraints of bombing / shelling. Evacuated through Poland by IAF C17 Ac.

See Tweet:

Kudos to Indian Embassy driver who successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, road blocks, detours and traffic jams. pic.twitter.com/4RaGrDTfUN — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)