On Wednesday, January 15, US President Joe Biden announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which will end over 15 months of conflict. Amid the ceasefire deal, a video going viral on social media shows US President Joe Biden's answer after a reporter asked him about who will get credit for the ceasefire deal. "Is that a joke?", Biden said after reporter asked, "Who in the history books gets credit for this, Mr. President, you or Trump?". This comes as President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are reportedly claiming credit for Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal in Gaza. Israel-Hamas Deal: Complete Ceasefire, Withdrawl of IDF Forces From Gaza and Release of Hostages; US President Joe Biden Outlines 3 Phases of Breakthrough Negotiations.

Joe Biden Refuses To Give Credit to Donald Trump

Reporter: "Who does the history books credit for this, Mr. President, you or Trump?" Biden: "Is that a joke?" pic.twitter.com/S1RcchXScK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 15, 2025

