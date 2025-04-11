In a controversial move, Prema Laxman Vidyalaya in Mira-Bhayandar, Maharashtra, called a barber to the school to tonsure the heads of students sporting what it termed “Gen-Z haircuts.” The incident, captured in a viral video, shows students being forcibly given traditional haircuts on campus, drawing sharp criticism and sparking debate online. The video, which quickly spread across social media, has triggered mixed reactions—while some support the enforcement of discipline, others have called for action against the school for taking such extreme steps. Guwahati: Elephant Enters Army School in Narengi, Takes Stroll Outside Classrooms; Heartwarming Video Surfaces.

Mira-Bhayandar School Calls Barber To Tonsure Heads of Students With Fashionable Haircuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prema Laxman Vidyalaya (@prema_laxman_vidyalaya)

Viral Video Sparks Reactions

Social media users react to viral video (Photo Credits: Instagram/@prema_laxmana_vidyalaya)

Mira Bhayandar School’s viral video sparks mixed reactions (Photo Credits: Instagram/@prema_laxmana_vidyalaya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)