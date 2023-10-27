Israeli ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a night-time targeted raid on Hamas operatives, the IDF said on Friday, October 27. The IDF shared a video of the strike and said that it destroyed missile launch sites and infrastructure during the strike. The Israeli military said that the troops returned to home soil without any injuries. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far while the more than 1,400 people have died in the Israel-Hamas war. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces, Including Tanks, Enter Gaza to Target 'Terrorist Cells and Anti-Tank Missile Launch Posts', IDF Shares Video of Operation.

IDF Targets Hamas Operatives

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: The IDF conducted strikes on Hamas terrorist targets over the last 24 hours. IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck: 🔴 Anti-tank missile launch sites 🔴 Command & control centers 🔴 Hamas terrorist operatives The troops exited the area and no… pic.twitter.com/yNdiY6XTby — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023

