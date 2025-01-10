A hammer attack at Hosei University’s Tama Campus in Tokyo’s Machida district left eight people injured on Friday afternoon. The victims, all conscious, were treated for their injuries. Tokyo police arrested a woman in her 20s at the scene. Local broadcaster NHK reported that the attacker appeared to be a university student, although authorities have not officially confirmed this. University staff reportedly intervened to stop the assailant. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as investigations are ongoing. Georgia: Another 14-Year-Old Arrested With Gun at Apalachee High School After Deadly Shooting Last Year Killed 2 Teachers and 2 Students.

Hammer Attack in Japan

🚨#BREAKING:A 22-year-old sociology student was arrested after injuring 8 people in a hammer attack at Tokyo's Hosei University. Witnesses reported head injuries and the attacker cited frustration from being ignored. All victims are conscious.#Hammerattack #Japan pic.twitter.com/ECORCJEjJN — Jamal Amin (@JamalibnAmin) January 10, 2025

‼A girl with a #hammer attacked students at the Hosei University campus in #Tokyo – Kyodo Eight students were injured. The attacker was their 22-year-old classmate, a citizen of South Korea, the TV channel notes. She was detained. pic.twitter.com/FGccfSpQQx — News.Az (@news_az) January 10, 2025

