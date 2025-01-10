A hammer attack at Hosei University’s Tama Campus in Tokyo’s Machida district left eight people injured on Friday afternoon. The victims, all conscious, were treated for their injuries. Tokyo police arrested a woman in her 20s at the scene. Local broadcaster NHK reported that the attacker appeared to be a university student, although authorities have not officially confirmed this. University staff reportedly intervened to stop the assailant. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as investigations are ongoing. Georgia: Another 14-Year-Old Arrested With Gun at Apalachee High School After Deadly Shooting Last Year Killed 2 Teachers and 2 Students.

Hammer Attack in Japan

