In their first debate of the 2024 election cycle, US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump clashed at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta. President Biden stumbled early, losing his train of thought while criticising Trump for increasing the national debt. Biden's comments became incoherent as he mentioned, “every single solitary person” eligible for “what I’ve been able to do with the COVID—excuse me, with, dealing with everything we had to do with, look… we finally beat Medicare.” Trump seized the moment, retorting, “Well he’s right, he did beat Medicare. He beat it to death.” US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump To Face Off in First Presidential Debate.

Biden vs Trump US Presidential Debate 2024

