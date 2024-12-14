A viral video of South Korea's First Lady, Kim Keon-hee, has sparked controversy after she appeared to praise a male journalist's sexual prowess during a palm reading session. The three-minute clip on YouTube, released alongside a documentary on Kim, features her telling the journalist, “I see a woman in your life with the name Yeon,” while suggesting he has numerous women in his life. Kim, who has been linked to fortune-telling practices, is heard making comments about the journalist’s “strong sexual power” and his popularity with women. The footage, which was reportedly filmed in 2021, has sparked controversy, especially amid ongoing political turmoil, with President Yoon Suk-yeol facing impeachment. Yoon Suk Yeol Placed on Travel Ban: South Korean President Prohibited From Foreign Travel As Prosecutors Weigh Possible Insurrection Charges.

Kim Keon-hee Viral Video

