Former US President Barack Obama wished Americans on Labor Day 2022. He said that grit and resilience of working class men and women has made the progress of America possible.

Check Tweet:

Labor Day is about celebrating the working class men and women whose grit and resilience built our country and made our economic progress possible. They’ve raised their voices, advocated for better working conditions, and kept our country going. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)