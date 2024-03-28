The California police have been asked by Lego to stop using Lego toy heads to obscure suspects’ faces in social media posts. Since 2023, the police department has been employing Lego heads and emojis for this purpose on social media. The practice gained widespread attention last week when the department publicized their policy. The Murrieta police, located south of Los Angeles, have been sharing images of their operations on Instagram, using Lego heads to comply with new legislation that mandates California police to safeguard the identities of suspects implicated in nonviolent crimes. However, Lego expressed dissatisfaction with the use of its iconic characters in this manner. Lt Jeremy Durrant of Murrieta stated, “The Lego Group reached out to us and respectfully asked us to refrain from using their intellectual property in our social media content. We understand their concerns and will comply with their request.” US Cops Shoot and Kill Man Holding a Plastic Fork in Los Angeles, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Lego Asks Police to Stop Using Toy Heads

Lego has asked US police not to use the heads of its figures in photos of detainees - The Guardian California police concealed detainees' faces by depicting them as lego people and characters from "Shrek" to comply with a state law banning the publication of pictures of… pic.twitter.com/nnJ2LlqLjh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 27, 2024

Lego have BANNED California Police from using Lego heads to cover suspects’ faces pic.twitter.com/FJSQ7k3roo — Pubity (@pubity) March 26, 2024

