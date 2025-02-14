A man was beaten, stabbed, and spat on after attempting to burn the Quran outside the Turkish Consulate in Knightsbridge, London on Thursday afternoon. Footage circulating online shows the man setting fire to a book, believed to be the Quran, and waving it outside the consulate. Shortly after, another individual violently attacked him, kicking him while he lay on the ground. The attacker then produced a weapon and assaulted him. The victim sustained injuries to his fingers and is receiving hospital treatment, though reports confirm he was not stabbed. London police have arrested the attacker and launched an investigation into the incident. Salwan Momika Shot Dead: Iraqi Refugee Known for Holding Quran-Burning Demonstrations Murdered in Sweden While Streaming on TikTok, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Attacked After Burning Quran Outside Turkish Consulate in London

🚨Breaking News🚨 A man has burnt a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in London. He is attacked & stabbed. pic.twitter.com/AjXDHH3lhF — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 13, 2025

