Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, the man who repeatedly held Quran-burning demonstrations and burnt the Quran in 2023 in Sweden, has reportedly been shot dead. According to reports, Salwan Momika, also known as "Iraqi Quran Burner," was killed in a shooting a day before, the police confirmed today, January 30. It is learned that the Iraqi refugee was shot dead while he was live-streaming in Sweden. It must be noted that a Stockholm court was due to rule today whether Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned the Quran at a few protests, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred. Salwan Sabah Matti Momika Dead or Alive? Norway Police Deny Death Rumours About the Islam Critic Known for Holding Quran-Burning Demonstrations.

Salwan Momika Shot Dead in Sweden

Salwan Momika also known as “Iraqi Quran Burner” shot dead while he was live-streaming. pic.twitter.com/G5ZWaozFVF — Censored Mate (@censoredmate) January 30, 2025

Salwan Momika Assassinated in Armed Attack

Salwan Momika, Iraqi, known for burning the Quran, was assassinated in an armed attack in his apartment in Södertälje, Sweden, last night while livestreaming. Salman Rushdie, Charlie Hebdo, Theo Van Gogh, David Amess, and several others attacked in the name of Islam and against… pic.twitter.com/xyjRGUPXWN — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) January 30, 2025

