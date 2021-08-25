Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai shared a picture on Twitter recalling the time when she was shot in her head by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan gunman in 2012. Sharing her experience in a blog, Malala described how she is coping up with the wound even after nine years. She also mentioned that she underwent her sixth surgery two weeks ago. In her tweet, she wrote, "Nine years after being shot, I am still recovering from just one Taliban bullet."

Check out her tweet

Nine years after being shot, I am still recovering from just one Taliban bullet. Read more: https://t.co/wrnJIEW06G pic.twitter.com/gd4oow1WIE — Malala (@Malala) August 24, 2021

