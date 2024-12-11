Marcus Fakana, a Briton, has been sentenced to one year in prison in Dubai for engaging in a romantic relationship with a woman while on holiday. The case has sparked outrage, with human rights organizations detained in Dubai condemning the judgment as an "utter disgrace." Makana, who had been vacationing in Dubai, was arrested after local authorities charged him with having a relationship outside of marriage, which is against the law in the UAE. His arrest has drawn attention to the strict moral laws in the country, which often clash with more liberal views on relationships and personal freedoms. Dubai Shocker: London Boy Arrested for Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Girl During Family Holiday.

Marcus Fakana, Arrested for Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Girl in Dubai

