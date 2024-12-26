Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has reportedly suffered a heart attack in Afghanistan, says report. The mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is being rushed to Pakistan for treatment. Azhar, who was released by India in 1999 after the IC-814 hijacking, has been a key figure in orchestrating numerous terror activities. According to reports, he was in Khost province, Afghanistan, when the heart attack occurred. He is now being transferred to Karachi, where experts from Islamabad are being flown in to provide medical care. Masood Azhar Killed in Bomb Blast? Video of India's Most Wanted Terrorist Dying in Explosion in Pakistan Turns Out to Be Fake.

Masood Azhar Suffers Heart Attack in Afghanistan

Masood AzharAdmitted to Pakistan Hospital

