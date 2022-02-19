Jean-Luc Brunel, the former model scout who's been accused of trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in France. He was the founder of the MC2 modeling agency which is credited with the discovery of Christy Turlington, Sharon Stone and Milla Jovovich, had been indicted in December for rape of a minor and sexual harassment as part of the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

See Tweet:

