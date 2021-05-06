Former President of Maldives and speaker of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed has been rushed to hospital after an explosion went off as he was about to enter his car tonight. Injuries are minor.

Injuries minor. Taken to a local hospital. Bodyguard also injured: Diplomatic sources in Male on an attack on ex-President Mohamed Nasheed — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

#BREAKING: Maldives Speaker of Parliament and President Mohamed Nasheed has been rushed to ADK Hospital after an explosion went off as he was about to enter his car tonight. He is reportedly injured. More details are awaited. This is a developing story.pic.twitter.com/WmdfiaVlE2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)