Munich Airport suspended flight operations on Thursday night following multiple drone sightings, forcing air traffic control to ground planes and cancel 17 flights, disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers. Another 15 incoming flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt, the airport confirmed in a statement. Flight restrictions began at 10:18 pm local time and later escalated to a full suspension of operations. The incident comes just a week after drone activity caused temporary closures of airports in Denmark and Norway, raising fresh concerns about aviation security across Europe. Munich has already been on alert this week, with its famous Oktoberfest briefly evacuated after a bomb threat and explosives discovered in a northern residential building. Poland Military Shoots Down Russian Drones That Violated Its Airspace During Ukraine Attack.

Munich Airport Halts Flights After Drone Sightings

#BREAKING: Germany's Munich airport said early on Friday that drone sightings on Thursday evening had forced air traffic control to suspend operations, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers. Another 15 arriving flights were… — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 3, 2025

