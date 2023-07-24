A major fire erupted after a tanker exploded in Nigeria's Ondo State on Monday. Reports emerge that said multiple casualties have taken place. One local media stated that as many as 20 people, including three children and a pregnant woman, died after the tragic mishap. The powerful explosion rocked the Lagos-Benin Expressway, unleashing a colossal blaze that sent a thick, black plume of smoke billowing across the surrounding area. Curious onlookers hurried to the scene to assess the situation and understand the extent of the incident.

Nigeria Blast Video

BREAKING: Massive blaze after tanker explodes in Ondo state, Nigeria.pic.twitter.com/9KlnRtoQVu — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 24, 2023

Nigeria Blast

BREAKING: Explosion at Ore, Ondo State... 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/U1rBWqP3Di — Olúyẹmí Fásípè AICMC (@YemieFash) July 24, 2023

