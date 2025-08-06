A man who went missing nearly three decades ago has been found frozen inside a melting glacier in Pakistan’s Kohistan region, leaving locals stunned. The body, identified as that of Naseeruddin, who vanished in 1997 during a snowstorm, was discovered by a shepherd in the Lady Valley. Shockingly, his clothes were still intact, and his ID card remained legible. As per reports, experts say the glacier had preserved his body all these years, only now revealing it due to rapid melting triggered by climate change. Notably, Naseeruddin was travelling with his brother when he went missing after falling into a glacier crack during a snowstorm. ‘I Condom’: Netizens Claim Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Made Big Typo, Wrote ‘Condom’ Instead of ‘Condemn’ in X Post Denouncing Israel’s Attack on Iran.

Man Missing Since 1997 Found Frozen in Glacier

🇵🇰 MISSING FOR 28 YEARS - FOUND FROZEN IN A MELTING GLACIER In Pakistan’s Kohistan region, a shepherd stumbled upon the impossible: a fully intact body, frozen in time for nearly 3 decades. It was Naseeruddin, missing since 1997 after falling into a glacier crack during a… https://t.co/GuhbM8NuOl pic.twitter.com/gmBCEBROwT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 6, 2025

