In Pakistan's Faisalabad, a church was vandalised and set on fire in a terrible act of oppression against the minorities in the country. There have been rumours that Pakistani Islamists have vandalised and looted a church on Jaranwala Road in the Faisalabad region of Punjab Province. A Christian man was accused of blasphemy before the incident took place. On social media, the incident's pictures and videos are currently doing rounds. There are reports that the neighbourhood around the church has seen residents torching and vandalising Christian homes in the locality. Mumbai Shocker: Man Vandalises 18 Crosses in Graveyard of the 489-Year-Old St Michael’s Church; Police Promises of Legal Action.

Church Vandalised, Ransacked and Set Ablaze by Mob in Pakistan

This is the real face of Islamic Republic of #Pakistan, a country of extremists and terrorists. A local #Christian family in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Punjab has been accused of #blasphemy by local Muslims. Now local Muslims have attacked a #church and are destroying it. pic.twitter.com/DxEamRiVhC — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) August 16, 2023

Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been… pic.twitter.com/xruE83NPXL — Bishop Azad Marshall (@BishopAzadM) August 16, 2023

Is IG Punjab asleep? 4th church being burnt in Faislababad today. Christians under attack #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/bxfHRzHDQl — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)