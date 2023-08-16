In Pakistan's Faisalabad, a church was vandalised and set on fire in a terrible act of oppression against the minorities in the country. There have been rumours that Pakistani Islamists have vandalised and looted a church on Jaranwala Road in the Faisalabad region of Punjab Province. A Christian man was accused of blasphemy before the incident took place. On social media, the incident's pictures and videos are currently doing rounds. There are reports that the neighbourhood around the church has seen residents torching and vandalising Christian homes in the locality. Mumbai Shocker: Man Vandalises 18 Crosses in Graveyard of the 489-Year-Old St Michael’s Church; Police Promises of Legal Action.

Church Vandalised, Ransacked and Set Ablaze by Mob in Pakistan

