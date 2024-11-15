Over 800 houses in Utah, US, were without electricity for hours after a woman climbed a substation transformer and damaged the equipment. It is being reported that the woman climbed the transformer during a "mental health episode". A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman could be seen hugging equipment when the officials tried to persuade her to come down. The officials also cut off the electricity to more than 800 houses to ensure the woman did not get electrocuted. Later in the video, the woman could be seen dangling from the heavy-duty wire before jumping into a cherry picker. Power Outage in France: Several Districts of Paris Left in ‘Darkness’ After Major Power Outage Reported.

Power Outage in Utah:

🚨#BREAKING: More than 800 Utah Homes Lost Power After Woman Climbs on a High Voltage Transformer Inside Substation 📌#SaltLakeCity | #Utah Authorities and electric crews responded to a call in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a woman damaged power equipment and climbed a… pic.twitter.com/pDDgRn3jqW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)