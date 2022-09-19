The funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died a week ago aged 96 after 70 years on the throne is taking place today. Her funeral will take place in London today and a host of world leaders, other dignitaries will attend the same. Thousands of people have lined the streets to witness the passage of the queen's casket from the historic Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey.

⚫ The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Abbey: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

