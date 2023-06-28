The Swedish police approved a request to hold a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque, which involved the burning of the Quran, the holy book of Islam. This decision was made in anticipation of the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, which spans three days. To ensure public order and safety, the police have requested additional support from various regions across the country, local media reported. Roller Coaster Crash in Sweden Videos: One Dead, 9 Injured After Ride Derails at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Stockholm.

Quran-Burning Protest in Sweden

Swedish Police Allow Burning of Quran

