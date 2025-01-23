Brazilian auto influencer Ricardo Godoi, 45, tragically passed away on January 20 while undergoing a procedure for a full back tattoo. Known for his Instagram content, where he had over 220,000 followers, Godoi chose to have the extensive tattoo done in a hospital setting in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The procedure required general anesthesia, and Godoi had assured his followers he would resume posting later that day. However, he suffered cardiac arrest on the operating table and was pronounced dead at 12 pm. An Instagram post confirmed his passing, leaving fans and the tattoo community in shock. Police are investigating the incident to determine if any negligence occurred during the procedure, which involved medical and tattoo professionals. UK Man Gets a Tattoo at Studio Run From a Garden Shed in Middlesbrough, Dies of Sepsis.

Ricardo Godoi Dies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICARDO GODOI (@ricardo.godoi.oficial)

Brazilian influencer Ricardo Godoi, 45, tragically passed away after undergoing a general anesthesia procedure for a large back tattoo. The incident occurred at a private hospital in Itapema, Brazil, during the sedation and intubation process before the tattooing even began.… pic.twitter.com/WiaCIyrtLH — CurrentTrendWire (@AnhTuan931631) January 23, 2025

