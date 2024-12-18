Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared a disturbing video on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Russian soldiers were burning the faces of dead North Korean soldiers to hide their identities before burying them in Russia’s Kursk region. The video, posted by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appears to show the lifeless bodies of North Korean soldiers in positions where they had been killed. It then shows what seems to be Russian soldiers setting fire to parts of the bodies on the snow-covered ground. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified. “Even after years of war, when we thought the Russians could not get any more cynical, we see something even worse. Russia not only sends the North Korean troops to storm Ukrainian positions but also tries to conceal losses of these people," Zelenskyy wrote on X. Igor Kirillov Assassinated: Ukraine Says It Killed Senior Russian General in Moscow Scooter Bombing, Video Surfaces.

Zelenskyy Claims Russia Burning Faces of Dead North Korean Soldiers To Conceal Identity

Even after years of war, when we thought the Russians could not get any more cynical, we see something even worse. Russia not only sends the North Korean troops to storm Ukrainian positions, but also tries to conceal losses of these people. They tried to hide the presence of… pic.twitter.com/KYyGF1rxP8 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 16, 2024

