In a shocking incident in Russia, a Russian Su-35 jet was allegedly shot down over Sevastopol in Crimea. According to reports, the Russian military plane crashed into the sea near occupied Crimea. A report in The Kyiv Independent said that the plane was accidentally shot down by Russia's forces. Multiple videos of the plane catching fire and allegedly crashing after being shot down over Sevastopol in Crimea have gone viral on social media. Ukraine Says It Hit Two Russian Naval Vessels in Attack on Crimea.

Russian Jet Shot Down in Crimea

BREAKING: Russian Su-35 jet shot down over Sevastopol, Crimea pic.twitter.com/QeC08wQc8h — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) March 28, 2024

Russian Su-35 Jet Shot Down

BREAKING: Russian jet reportedly shot down in a 'friendly fire' over Sevastopol, Crimea pic.twitter.com/vfzTKdKt7r — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)