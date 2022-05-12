In a new development, scientists have unveiled the image of the 'gentle giant' black hole at the Milky Way's center. According to reports, this is only the second image that has been ever made of a black hole. Interestingly, the discovery was announced by the National Science Foundation (NSF), an independent agency of the US government.

Check tweet:

Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center https://t.co/C1yMlI956H pic.twitter.com/qwLyhcSoxa — Reuters (@Reuters) May 12, 2022

Check NSF's tweet:

Our own black hole! Astronomers have just revealed the 1st image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy using the @ehtelescope- a planet-scale array of radio telescopes that emerged from decades of NSF support. https://t.co/bC1PZH4yD6 #ourblackhole pic.twitter.com/pd96CH3V0m — National Science Foundation (@NSF) May 12, 2022

