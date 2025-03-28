Sky will reportedly lay off its employees in the UK. Sky, the parent company of Sky News, has announced that 2,000 jobs at its customer service centres are at risk. As per a report of Sky News, the company has announced proposals that include the closure of three sites in the UK, which would impact approximately 7% of its workforce. The company’s decision is said to be a part of a major business transformation to deliver quicker, simpler, and more digital customer service. As per reports, the company has stated that the layoffs are a response to declining call volumes, as more customers are opting to use digital technology for their business needs. Infosys Layoffs: Job Cuts Continue As IT Giant Lays Off Another 45 Trainees From Mysuru Campus, Offers Them Training for Potential Roles in BPM Industry.

Sky To Lay Off Around 2,000 Employees

BREAKING - Sky confirms at least 2,000 jobs are ‘at risk’ as it moves all its UK customer services centres abroad, following Labour’s NI hike (via @GBNews) https://t.co/hZTUaDRfnl — Joe Rich (@joerichlaw) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)