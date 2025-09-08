Turkey has reportedly limited access to several major social media platforms, including X, YouTube, and Instagram. According to NetBlocks, an NGO that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet, access to X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp has been restricted in Turkey across multiple networks. The social media platforms' access has been limited as the main opposition CHP has called for rallies after police blockaded its Istanbul headquarters. Turkey: 5 Migrants Killed After Overloaded Boat Collides With Coast Guard Vessel Near Badavut Coast.

Access to Social Media Platforms Restricted in Turkey

