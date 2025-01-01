A chaotic brawl erupted at a Jack in the Box in Spartanburg, South Carolina, after a customer violently confronted staff over missing curly fries from her order. The woman, furious about the oversight, threatened to “blow this whole place up,” hurled signs at employees, and verbally abused them. The altercation escalated when the customer began throwing objects and attempting to strike staff. Viral video footage shows employees retaliating, with a male worker climbing the counter and striking the woman. Other employees joined in, restraining the woman and her companion on the floor as stunned onlookers recorded the incident. The customer, dressed in a green sweater and black pants, continued to lash out, prompting physical responses from the staff. Manhattan Shocker: Man Critically Injured After Being Pushed in Front of Moving Train in Chelsea, Suspect Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Jack in the Box Employees Clash with Customer Over Missing Curly Fries in South Carolina

Jack in the Box staff beat a customer after she started attacking them for forgetting her curly fries. The woman could be seen mocking the staff after throwing a cardboard promotion at them. "Ahh beetch okayyy," the woman mocked. The "Curly Fry Karen" then tried throwing a… pic.twitter.com/TzDO6lkA1I — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2024

