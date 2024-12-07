South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol publicly apologised on Saturday morning, December 7, stating he is "very sorry" for the anxiety caused by his martial law declaration earlier this week. Reportedly, speaking hours before a crucial parliamentary impeachment vote in a brief televised address, Yoon pledged not to make another attempt to impose such measures and accepted full legal and political responsibility. The controversial declaration on Tuesday, December 3, aimed at curbing "anti-state forces," sparked nationwide outrage. South Korea Unrest: People Power Party's Head Supports Suspending President Yoon Suk Yeol's Powers, Boosting Chances of Impeachment.

President Yoon Suk Yeol Apologises for Causing Anxiety With Martial Law Declaration

South Korea's president says he's 'very sorry' for causing anxiety with martial law declaration, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2024

