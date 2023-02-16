Sri Lanka on Thursday increased electricity prices by 66%. The decision was taken in a hope that government would persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide urgent support for its critical economy. The island nation is currently struggling with 54.2% inflation. India Extends Aid Worth USD 3.9 Billion to Help Sri Lanka Face of Economic Crisis.

Sri Lanka Electricity Price Hike:

Sri Lanka hikes power prices by 66% hoping to gain IMF support https://t.co/1aUoKQ1dLEpic.twitter.com/oXGVFM058T — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)