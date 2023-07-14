In a significant move, the Biden administration has announced its decision to forgive a staggering $39 billion in student loan debt. This action will benefit approximately 804,000 borrowers across the United States. The move is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to address the burden of student loan debt and provide relief to struggling borrowers. Did US President Joe Biden Fail To Recognise UK PM Rishi Sunak and Brush Him Aside? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Video.

Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt

BREAKING: The Biden administration announces it will forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 14, 2023

