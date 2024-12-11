Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Syria, a disturbing incident has come to light from the Middle East country. According to reports, the tomb of Bashar al-Assad's father, Hafez al-Assad, was allegedly set on fire. A video going viral on social media shows the tomb of Hafez al-Assad being engulfed in flames in Syria's Qardaha. Hafez al-Assad was the President of Syria from 1971 to 2000. The development comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad, who has been granted asylum, is safe in Russia. Syria War News Update: India Evacuates 75 Nationals After Rebel Forces Overthrow Bashar al-Assad’s Authoritarian Government, Says MEA.

Tomb of Assad's Father Set on Fire in Qardaha

JUST IN - Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown pic.twitter.com/NtfIlh62MW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)