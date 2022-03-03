A truck carrying six lions, six tigers, two caracals, and an African wild dog from a sanctuary east of Kyiv reached Poland on Thursday after a two-day drive to escape the Russian invasion, a Polish zoo official said. Reportedly, the owner of the sanctuary had asked for help from Poznan zoo in western Poland to get the animals to safety.

Check Tweet:

The sanctuary's owner had asked for help from Poznan zoo in western Poland to get the animals to safety. A first attempt to make the journey failed after the truck encountered Russian tanks and could not get through 2/4 pic.twitter.com/yYSpb3foJc — Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)