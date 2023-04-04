The UK watchdog on Tuesday said that TikTok has been fined £12.7 million for misusing children's data. According to reports, the Chinese video app has been fined £12.7 million over misuse of children's data. The news comes nearly a month after the United Kingdom banned the use of the Chinese social media app TikTok on government phones. On March 16, the UK government made the announcement citing potential security fears. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said that TikTok will be banned from UK government phones amid security concerns around the Chinese-owned social media video app. Amid Security Concerns Australia to Ban TikTok on Government Devices.

TikTok Fined £12.7M for Misusing Children's Data

JUST IN - TikTok fined £12.7m for misusing children's data, UK watchdog says — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 4, 2023

