Japan's Tokyo government is planning to implement a four-day workweek for its staff in 2025. The four-day workweek is aimed at encouraging young families and raising the country's low fertility rates. The news was confirmed by Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, who said that government employees in the metropolitan will be able to take three days off every week starting April 2025. "With flexibility, we will review work styles to ensure that no one has to give up their career due to life events like childbirth or child care," Yuriko Koike said during a policy speech at the fourth regular session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly. Tokyo Emerges as Hub for 'Sex Tourism' Amid Rising Poverty, Violence and Exploitation of Young Women, Says Report.

Tokyo To Implement 4-Day Workweek from April 2025

Tokyo is implementing a 4-day work week for government employees, starting April pic.twitter.com/qn0GFhdOTf — Pubity (@pubity) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)