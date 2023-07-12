An Indian man was seen trying to defend the Indian tricolour as Khalistan Supporters desecrated the flag during a protest in Canada. In the video, Khalistanis can also be seen hurling abuses at 'Bharat Mata'. This comes in the midst of persistent anti-India theatrics by Khalistani groups in the US, Australia, Canad, and the UK. Tiranga Desecrated by Khalistanis in Canada Video: Khalistan Supporters Disrespect India's National Flag During Protest Outside Indian Consulate in Toronto, Indian Community Counters.

Alert: STRONG & DISTURBING IMAGES: I had written on Facebook a detailed account of what happened at the Indian consulate at Toronto and how I had to step in as I could not bear to see what was happening.Somebody it seems recorded the first part of the incidence & shared it today pic.twitter.com/sVvWq1KSmD — Devanshu 'Dev' Narang (@DevanshuNarang) July 10, 2023

