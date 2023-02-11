The Karadeniz Holding, a Turkish company, said on Saturday it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by a major earthquake that has claimed more than 20,000 lives. "The company is working with the authorities to send lifeships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay," the company said in a statement. Earthquake in Turkey: Govt To Act Against Those Involved in Looting in Areas Affected by Quakes, Says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Karadeniz Holding To Send Ships:

Turkish company to send ships to house 3,000 in earthquake zone https://t.co/AuWrjY86Zopic.twitter.com/pfUAHSdLBn — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2023

