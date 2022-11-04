Twitter will inform its employees by email on Friday morning whether they will be laid off, according to an email sent to staff. It also states that all offices will be temporarily closed and employee badge access will be suspended. This is being done in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.” Elon Musk had already cleared out the company's senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Twitter Employee Seen Sleeping on Office Floor, Viral Photo Draws Mixed Reactions About Work Culture After Elon Musk's Takeover

Twitter to Start Layoffs From Friday:

Twitter layoffs will begin on Friday, the company said in an email to staff, adding that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended 'to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data' https://t.co/IsWjQ3FoVj — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2022

